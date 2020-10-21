JAGGAER Recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER has been recognized by leading research firm Gartner as a Leader in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites , improving its position in the Magic Quadrant on the completeness of vision axis compared to the previous year.

Gartner identified that, “Growing pressure to reduce spend, drive compliance and improve efficiency continues to propel interest in the P2P suite market. By 2025, organizations using P2P suites will save 30% year over year on goods and services costs through network price benchmarking and discounts.”

“We are delighted that we have improved our position on the completeness of vision axis in the Leaders quadrant in the Gartner P2P Suites Magic Quadrant,” JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau commented. “JAGGAER is accelerating our product development efforts to add new levels of intelligence to the offering, further improving the customer experience.”

You can download a complimentary copy of the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites here .

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

JAGGAER Media Contact