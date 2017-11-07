Breaking News
Home / Top News / JAGGAER Releases Impala 17.3: AI Enhanced Enterprise-Level Multi-Business Unit Spend Solution

JAGGAER Releases Impala 17.3: AI Enhanced Enterprise-Level Multi-Business Unit Spend Solution

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER, producers of the world’s most comprehensive Source-to-Pay (S2P) solutions, today announces substantial upgrades to our full product suite, specifically Multi-Business Unit (MBU) management capability and Multi-Stage Optimization (MSO) for our Advanced Sourcing Optimizer (ASO) solution. Impala 17.3 greatly augments visibility and collaboration for global buyers and suppliers, is extensively configurable, quickly expandable across business units and multiple ERPs, and provides customers time and cost-savings through rules-based AI technology.

JAGGAER has also unveiled the biggest evolution to its award-winning ASO product since its inception: MSO. This advancement triples ASO’s power with unparalleled control and visibility into all aspects of the supply chain.

“Impala was designed with direct feedback from multiple customers to deliver global scalability with intelligent workflows that eliminate human intervention, and are customizable for specific industries,” said Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

Impala Release 17.3 includes:

  • Multi-Business Unit Enterprise-Grade Flexibility for Global Scalability – Impala empowers global enterprises and institutions that have either centralized or decentralized procurement structures with the capability to quickly expand and configure documents, workflows, receipt notifications, and more, accommodating each department, business unit, country, or ERP for greatest operational efficiency.
     
  • Multi-Stage Optimization for Visibility Across the Supply Chain – Impala gives customers in the manufacturing, distribution, retail, and consumer goods verticals the capability to take full control over their supply chain. Customers can now base an award on multiple criteria across all decision points in the supply chain, create additional bid points in an event based on multiple business units or specific vendor locations, and see complete reports on every touch point in the supply chain, ultimately resulting in greater strategic sourcing decisions, saving time and cost.
     
  • AI Enhanced Workflows – Impala contains a wealth of features, everything from automated financial transactions that routinely update the original purchase order to contract and risk management checks that ensure templates and clauses are always up-to-date. Rule-based AI technology and streamlined features remove intensive manual processes and redundancies, save costs, eliminate errors, and reduce barriers to agile, informed decision making. These additions make Impala the most complete workflow release yet.

About JAGGAER: Global Indirect and Direct Spend Management Solutions  

JAGGAER offers the only comprehensive and complete spend solution suites enabling commerce between any businesses, anywhere. We pioneered spend solutions over two decades ago and have continued to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solutions suites are trusted by the world’s largest education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, life sciences, automotive, engineering, construction equipment, and medical technology companies and organizations. Our indirect and direct spend solutions suites collectively form a global network processing billions of dollars in annual spend between 1,100+ customers and 2.5 million suppliers. JAGGAER’s SaaS based, Source-to-Pay (S2P) solutions enable an efficient relationship between buyers and suppliers, covering the entire spectrum of needs, from spend analysis to sourcing through contract and supplier relationship management. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company. Learn how our solutions can power your organization. www.JAGGAER.com 

MEDIA CONTACT
[email protected]
919-659-NEWS

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.