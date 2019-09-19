JAGGAER’s Advanced Sourcing Solution Rapidly Enables BridgeNet Transportation Sourcing Events

Breaking News
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeNet Solutions (BNS), a specialist in data analytics for logistics, conducted a transportation sourcing event within three weeks, after selecting JAGGAER’s industry lauded Sourcing Optimizer (SO). The rapid deployment and utilization of the solution is a demonstration of JAGGAER’s promise to customers of “procurement simplified.”

BNS offers a full suite of services that includes auditing, procurement outsourcing, visibility management, and managed transportation throughout all modes of a client’s global logistics network. BridgeNet’s core competency is driving efficiency and compliance while reducing shippers’ overall supply chain expenses. Xonar is BNS’ cloud-based, proprietary data warehouse and BI tool that enables real time analytics and benchmarking allowing companies to easily manage complex global supply chains. Today, BNS processes $5.4 billion in annual logistics spend.

“BNS was in search of a technology that would enable us to complement our value offering to our customers and rapidly increase efficiency in our event sourcing. JAGGAER’s Sourcing Optimizer was the natural choice as one of the top ranked solutions within the logistics space. The ability of the guided event team to manage an extremely complex IB bidding event with dozens of suppliers and multi-tiered equipment requirements speaks to the flexibility of the solution,” says BNS president Noah Cepela, who is guiding BNS through the next phase of their growth.

“We knew that BNS wanted to be up and running quickly, and designed SO to fill the needs of a company looking to create immediate value and gain efficiencies. Our long experience within the logistics space has helped us to understand the fast-paced world of transportation, and we know that bringing more options to an event can greatly expand a company’s revenues while helping that company deliver reduced costs to their customers,” says Zia Zahiri, CTO of JAGGAER.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.   

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro. 

