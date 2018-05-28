Jaguar Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jaguar Resources Inc. (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:JRI) is pleased to announce Mr. Ian T. Tweedie, CA, CPA has succeeded Mr. Randy Boyd as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tweedie who brings over 45 years of financial experience and a broad range of financial systems knowledge. Mr. Tweedie is an independent financial consultant with extensive financial and managerial experience in both public and private companies. He has provided financial management to companies in various industries, most recently in media and technology. Previously, Ian was the Vice President of a West German drilling fund company with excess of $150 million invested through oil and gas operating companies in North America. Mr. Tweedie is currently a director of several private Alberta companies and has previously acted as a director of several public companies.

We want to thank Mr. Randy Boyd for his oversight, guidance, and contribution to the Company.

