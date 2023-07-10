Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jake Maines, Virginia Beach Realtor, launches a new, improved website that helps residents in Virginia sell their current property or find their dream home by offering a more user-friendly interface and streamlined property search option.

The upgraded property search option on the website has unique categories where visitors can select the property type, price, size, and the year built, as well as many more specifications from an easy-to-use drop-down list to narrow down the 5,000 Virginia Beach homes currently available for sale.

The new website also features properties in an expanded list of Virginia Beach real estate market areas, including neighborhoods such as Great Neck, Salem Woods, Timberlake, North Central, Windsor Woods, North Virginia Beach, and Chics Beach.

Jake Maines said, “Whether buying your first Virginia Beach home or adding to your investment portfolio, my extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the local market make me the ideal partner for your real estate journey. Over the years, I’ve assisted many clients, from first-time home buyers to multi-million dollar investors. I’ve helped families find the perfect starter home, doctors find their dream vacation homes, and CEOs secure their retirement homes on 150+ acres of land. With our new website, you can easily find that perfect property, and I can help make your dream home a reality.”

Trusted Virginia Beach Real Estate Agent

The Jake Maines – Virginia Beach Realtor team (jakemainesrealtor.com) is made up of a diverse group of professionals that each bring unique expertise to a client’s real estate journey and is dedicated to providing an efficient and personalized service.

Virginia Beach Realtor Jake Maines uses his extensive local market knowledge and understanding of the area and real estate landscape to find clients the perfect home or help sell their properties at the best price.

Furthermore, to further help his clients and to show commitment to his local community, Jake Maines, Virginia Beach Real Estate Agent, is also profoundly involved in charity work and leverages his influence to bring about positive change. Jake Maines has partnered with numerous local nonprofit organizations, such as The Noblemen, All District Reads, Lynnhaven River NOW, Hope For Life Rescue, and Special Olympics. He believes that his job is more than facilitating property transactions and is about helping nurture a more robust, interconnected community that significantly impacts the lives around him.

Selling and Buying

Jake Maines – Virginia Beach Realtor offers invaluable guidance in a client’s home-buying or selling journey and uniquely tailors his service to help them reach their real estate goals.

He states, “Imagine starting your day in a generously sized bedroom bathed in natural light. Visualize yourself whipping breakfast in a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Picture your loved ones gathered in the cozy family room, warmed by a gas fireplace, or host a dinner party in your elegant dining room adorned with hardwood floors. Can you see yourself basking in the sun by your private in-ground pool or soaking in the breathtaking ocean view from your waterfront property? Perhaps you’re dreaming of a larger space to accommodate your expanding family. Whatever your dream, I’m committed to making it a reality.”

Some of the services he provides include:

Buying a property

Jake Maines – Virginia Beach Realtor utilizes his extensive knowledge and experience to ensure clients find the perfect property that meets all their needs. From seeking out homes with spacious living areas and modern kitchens to pinpointing properties with attractive community benefits, Jake Maines can find the dream home at the best possible price in the shortest time possible.

Selling a property

When it’s time to sell, Jake Maines – Virginia Beach Realtor, leverages his marketing expertise to ensure a client’s property stands out. From highlighting the gourmet kitchen and large bedrooms to showcasing the condo fee benefits, he will ensure potential buyers see the property’s total value. In addition, he aims to sell a client’s home for the most money as quickly as possible.

More information

To learn more about Jake Maines – Virginia Beach Realtor, and the launch of the real estate agent’s new, improved website that helps residents in Virginia sell their current property or find their dream home, please visit the website at https://jakemainesrealtor.com/.

