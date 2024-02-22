GOP lawmakers on Wednesday accused James Biden of contradicting himself during testimony about his brother’s supposed business dealings with the family.

The president’s brother initially said he was not part of a deal with his nephew Hunter Biden and business associates Rob Walker, Tony Bobulinski, and James Gilliar, according to a source familiar with the interview.

But when presented with an agreement with his signature on it, Biden changed his story, saying he did not recal

[Read Full story at source]