Democratic strategist James Carville says a third-party candidate in the presidential race will get “a lot of f—ing votes” in 2024.
“The third party is going to get a lot of f—ing votes in 2024. I’m just telling you,” Carville said. “Unless something really changes, and it’s hard for me to see the change.”
Carville made the comments on a recent episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast while speaking about
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Los Angeles County DA Gascón running for re-election amid concerns about crime rather than reform - January 19, 2024
- James Carville says third-party candidate going to get ‘a lot of f—ing votes’ in 2024 - January 19, 2024
- Youngkin says holding fentanyl dealers accountable is ‘just common sense’ after Virginia Dems sink bill - January 19, 2024