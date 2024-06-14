Democratic political strategist James Carville shared his concern about Democrats losing minority voters, namely Latino Americans, ahead of the 2024 election cycle, pointing fingers at “preachy females” in the party.
Carville’s commentary came during an appearance on Donny Deutsch’s “On Brand” podcast, shedding light on the Democrats’ “huge male problem” among “communities of color.”
“We have a huge male problem a
