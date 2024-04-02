Democratic strategist James Carville said Sunday that poll numbers showing the Democratic Party losing support among young minority voters are “horrifying” ahead of November’s presidential election.
Carville, a former campaign strategist for former President Bill Clinton, made the comments on his podcast “Carville’s Classroom.”
“I’ve been very vocal about this,” Carville said. “It’s horrifying our numbers among yo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- James Carville warns Democratic Party seeing ‘horrifying’ numbers showing loss of young minority voters - April 2, 2024
- Trump eyes dual strategy to flip script against Biden amid legal hurdles: ‘We have the messaging’ - April 2, 2024
- Founder of Soros-funded ‘propaganda’ news network has visited Biden’s White House nearly 20 times - April 2, 2024