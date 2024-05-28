James “Jim” Simons, a renowned mathematician and pioneering investor who built a fortune on Wall Street and then became one of the nation’s biggest philanthropists, has died at age 86.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- US plans to impose major new tariffs on EVs, other Chinese green energy imports, AP sources say - May 28, 2024
- James Simons, mathematician, philanthropist and hedge fund founder, has died - May 28, 2024
- Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes painful cuts to close California’s growing budget deficit - May 28, 2024