Jamf Announces Day-Zero Support for iOS 13 Across its Product Portfolio

New Apple platform capabilities improve management, identity, privacy and security for organizations and end users

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf , the standard in Apple management, today announced it is prepared with both compatibility and key feature support across its product portfolio for Apple’s release of iOS 13, which became generally available today. For nearly a decade, Jamf has delivered day-zero support for all Apple releases to ensure customers and end users can take advantage of new Apple technology in their school or business as it becomes available. Today, Jamf helps more than 30,000 global organizations succeed with Apple.

Continued Compatibility

When customers upgrade to the latest Apple operating systems, they can be confident their mobile device management (MDM) workflows with Jamf will be uninterrupted. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for Apple’s iOS release across its Jamf Pro, Jamf School and Jamf Now products.

New Feature Support to Improve User Experience and Ensure Privacy and Security

In addition to compatibility, Jamf offers support for key new features that improve the user experience, while upholding privacy for end users and ensuring organizational security.

User Enrollment– Jamf Pro and Jamf School support Apple’s new User Enrollment framework, giving admins a new way to efficiently and securely manage devices while protecting their users’ privacy for devices that are not institutionally-owned. Apple has provided a curated set of management capabilities specifically designed for BYOD. Jamf Pro led the market by previously limiting what information an admin could see about “BYOD” devices, and supporting User Enrollment is another step forward in how Jamf admins can ensure workplace security while also enabling employees to access work email and apps on their personal devices.



“It is critical to Jamf’s mission of helping organizations succeed with Apple that we empower them to upgrade to the latest OS from the moment it is available,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Whether a customer wants to immediately adopt new operating system features or take time to test compatibility before deployment, Jamf’s commitment to day-zero support helps them advance the world-class Apple experience that end users crave.”

Jamf Now

Jamf Now delivers on day-zero compatibility support and continues its mission to deliver the most streamlined and accessible MDM experience in the world. The Jamf Now Plus plan – designed to give more advanced users the power they need – also recently added support for Custom Profiles , unlocking new configuration workflows.

