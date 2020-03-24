Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple Spring Operating System Releases

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf , the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared with both compatibility and key feature support for Apple’s spring operating system releases across its product portfolio. When users of iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV upgrade to the latest operating system, IT administrators using Jamf can be confident their management workflows will be uninterrupted. Additionally, Jamf Pro and Jamf School customers will enjoy leveraging cutting-edge features like Shared iPad for business. For nearly a decade, Jamf has offered same-day support for all Apple releases, ensuring customers can take advantage of new Apple technology as it becomes available.

Same-day Support with Jamf

Jamf Pro, Jamf’s flagship mobile device management (MDM) solution designed specifically for professional Apple IT administrators, and Jamf School, an intuitive MDM built for educators, support key features in Apple’s new operating systems, including:

Shared iPad for business – Apple Business Manager and iPadOS 13.4 adds support for Shared iPad with a Managed Apple ID. Shared iPad for business unlocks brand new use cases for industries to provide a personalized experience for multiple end users while preserving user data. After signing in with a Managed Apple ID on any Shared iPad in their organization, users have access to their apps, data, and settings helping them be productive faster. Shared iPad was previously available to schools with Apple School Manager.

Apple Business Manager and iPadOS 13.4 adds support for Shared iPad with a Managed Apple ID. Shared iPad for business unlocks brand new use cases for industries to provide a personalized experience for multiple end users while preserving user data. After signing in with a Managed Apple ID on any Shared iPad in their organization, users have access to their apps, data, and settings helping them be productive faster. Shared iPad was previously available to schools with Apple School Manager. Temporary session for Shared iPad – With iPadOS 13.4, there are more ways to use Shared iPad. Admins can choose to allow end users access to a temporary session on Shared iPad without needing a Managed Apple ID. When a user signs out from a temporary session, the device clears all user data without needing to perform a full device wipe. This allows Shared iPad to be immediately available for use by the next person with no downtime.

– With iPadOS 13.4, there are more ways to use Shared iPad. Admins can choose to allow end users access to a temporary session on Shared iPad without needing a Managed Apple ID. When a user signs out from a temporary session, the device clears all user data without needing to perform a full device wipe. This allows Shared iPad to be immediately available for use by the next person with no downtime. macOS Activation Lock management – Apple has made it possible for organizations to allow or disallow Activation Lock on macOS 10.15 Catalina. Admins can now collect Activation Lock bypass codes, making it possible to recover computers that have activation lock enabled.

Apple has made it possible for organizations to allow or disallow Activation Lock on macOS 10.15 Catalina. Admins can now collect Activation Lock bypass codes, making it possible to recover computers that have activation lock enabled. Tethered caching support and enhanced visibility – With the ability to remotely enable internet sharing and tethered caching on a Mac, admins can drastically reduce software installation times for iPad and iPhone. This leads to a better, more efficient provisioning workflow for mobile devices.

“Jamf is excited to announce our customers can depend on same-day support for Apple’s latest OS release,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. “New capabilities like Shared iPad for business and temporary session for Shared iPad will help unlock the power of Apple technology in a shared setting. And, with remote management of tethered caching, IT admins can support high-performance provisioning workflows that increase end user productivity.”

Jamf further announced that its other products – Jamf Now, Jamf Connect, and Jamf Protect – also offer same-day support for Apple’s spring release with compatibility for the new operating systems, meaning admins can allow upgrades as soon as desired and know that Jamf’s products will not be interrupted by the new operating systems.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple in the world, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .