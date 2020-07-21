Jamf Announces Upsize and Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 18,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,500,000 shares are being offered by Jamf and 4,500,000 shares are being offered by certain of Jamf’s existing selling shareholders. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 16,000,000 shares. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of common stock from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Jamf will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 22, 2020, under the ticker symbol “JAMF”. The offering is expected to close on July 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jamf will receive net proceeds of approximately $319.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay all of its outstanding borrowings under its term loan and any associated prepayment penalties and accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repayment, and the remainder of such net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience that users have come to expect to businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies through its software and the largest online community of IT administrators exclusively focused on Apple in the world, Jamf Nation.

