Jamf Announces Upsize and Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

July 21, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 18,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,500,000 shares are being offered by Jamf and 4,500,000 shares are being offered by certain of Jamf’s existing selling shareholders. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 16,000,000 shares. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of common stock from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Jamf will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 22, 2020, under the ticker symbol “JAMF”. The offering is expected to close on July 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jamf will receive net proceeds of approximately $319.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay all of its outstanding borrowings under its term loan and any associated prepayment penalties and accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repayment, and the remainder of such net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing [email protected]; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience that users have come to expect to businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies through its software and the largest online community of IT administrators exclusively focused on Apple in the world, Jamf Nation. 

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Alex Wellins
[email protected]

