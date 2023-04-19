Jamf named the “Most Advanced Workplace Device Management Solution” in the 2023 Security Award from Corporate Vision, reinforcing the importance of a strong device management solution in an organization’s security posture

MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, has been selected as the winner of Most Advanced Workplace Device Management Solution (USA) for 2023 by Corporate Vision Magazine. Jamf was selected for this prestigious award based on its place in the market as the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. Jamf has over 71,000 active customers worldwide as of December 31, 2022, with over 13,500 customers using both a Jamf management and security solution.

The Corporate Vision Security Awards were launched to recognize all types of companies and individuals within the security industry all over the world. These businesses promote safety and offer protection through their innovative work. The Security Awards showcases the best of a variety of categories including cyber security, private investigation, home security, and much more.

Trusted Access: enterprise secure, consumer simple and personal privacy protection

Jamf was selected for this award for its unique ability to provide a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment, allowing organizations to achieve Trusted Access. Trusted Access through Jamf ensures that only trusted users on enrolled, safe devices can access company data, which dramatically increases the security of an organization, while also allowing workers to feel empowered and productive — regardless of where work happens.

Simplify work & streamline access – Cloud identity is a critical element of trust in the modern workplace. Jamf integrates with cloud identity providers to seamlessly connect users to company resources based on roles, permissions and access policies.

By ensuring that only enrolled, verified devices can gain access to work resources, organizations can dramatically enhance the security of their data. Enrollment for corporate and BYO devices eliminates the phishing risks posed by threats masquerading as enrollment URLs and makes establishing trust on employee devices possible.

Authorized users on verified, enrolled devices can still be susceptible to security threats. That's why organizations must manage their risk, by protecting every endpoint from modern threats, maintaining active risk monitoring to signal access policies, stopping malware and intercepting phishing attacks and dynamically updating user access policies to suspend or restrict access if compromised.

“Jamf is honored to be recognized by Corporate Vision Magazine. Jamf’s holistic approach to trusted access ensures that end-user interruption is minimized, while streamlining administration to deliver maximum performance and functionality as product capabilities evolve,” said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. “By bringing together the best of management, identity, endpoint protection and access, organizations can deliver an excellent work-from-anywhere experience that users love and organizations trust.”

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

