Jamf Kicks Off 2019 Jamf Nation User Conference, Showcasing Powerful New Product Line

Expanded product portfolio strengthens Jamf’s position as the standard for Apple in the enterprise

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today with more than 2,000 Apple IT administrators from around the globe in attendance, Jamf kicked off its 2019 Jamf Nation User Conference, announcing exciting updates across its product line. With its expanded product set, Jamf seamlessly connects Apple users to their enterprise resources, manages the entire Apple ecosystem and protects Apple endpoints from threats.

Jamf at Work

Apple’s fall release brought exciting updates that champion both the privacy of end users and the security of an organization, all while improving the user experience. Jamf has deployed new functionality across its suite of products that takes advantage of these major advances for businesses.

Jamf Pro – Jamf announced a number of significant Jamf Pro enhancements that will better empower IT admins and end users, including a new enrollment experience, improved Accessibility options and single sign-on support in tandem with Jamf Connect.



– Today, Jamf announced the launch of , its endpoint protection solution purpose-built for Mac. Jamf Protect gives enterprise security teams unprecedented visibility into their Mac fleet and the ability to proactively block, isolate or remediate threats. Jamf Connect – Jamf announced Jamf Connect for mobile, extending end users’ ability to leverage a single corporate identity, on any Apple device, to gain immediate access to the resources they need to be productive. In addition to having Jamf Connect for macOS, and now iOS and iPadOS, Jamf showcased the ability to use an iPhone – the simplest and most secure device for capturing your identity – to provide passwordless access to a user’s Mac, enterprise cloud resources, and even a Windows computer. Using Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Jamf Connect, an iPhone is able to replicate both a smart card and a FIDO Security Key to allow for secure passwordless authentication through most modern authentication systems.



Jamf in School

Today, more than 19,000 educational organizations use Jamf in school. This morning, Jamf announced global availability of Jamf School – a leading Apple education technology solution for today’s modern classroom. With a mission of helping schools succeed with Apple, Jamf has an education technology solution for any school of any size in the world.

Jamf School – Jamf School is an Apple education technology solution purpose-built for educators. Jamf recently announced new teacher-facing features in Jamf School, such as the ability to create an ad-hoc classroom, filter content for maximum focus and create lesson plans with added resources. Jamf School also offers three powerful apps – Jamf Teacher, Jamf Student and Jamf Parent – aimed to create an active and focused learning environment at both school and home.



Jamf Nation

With nearly 100,000 members, Jamf Nation is the largest Apple IT management community in the world. Jamf has also invested heavily in the underlying technology of Jamf Nation this year, which lays the groundwork for integrations with other apps and other improvements coming next year. For example, Jamf Nation now offers an API that Slack users can use to create their own Jamf Nation Slack app. With this change, users will be able to search Jamf Nation directly from Slack.

“This week, at our 10th annual JNUC, we celebrate the 100,000 members of Jamf Nation,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “We are proud to announce what we’ve been working across our products to empower people with Apple technology so that they can be their absolute best in their work or in their studies. We choose to solve problems that haven’t been adequately addressed when it comes to deploying Apple technology in businesses, governments, hospitals and schools – building on the Apple consumer experience with enterprise-focused capabilities to deliver the best Apple enterprise experience.”

Tune into tomorrow’s JNUC keynote addresses at 9 AM CDT via livestream to learn more about how Jamf, its partners and customers are using Apple and Jamf technology to empower their end users in school and at work.

