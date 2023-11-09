MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced that Frost and Sullivan, an independent analyst firm, has recognized Jamf as a leader in Endpoint Security in the firm’s Frost Radar Endpoint Security 2023 Report.

“Organizations today are asking for purpose-built security solutions that maintain the intended end-user experience of the device, while delivering advanced visibility and control over the modern threat vectors that put today’s workers at risk,” said Sarah Pavlak, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan. “Jamf’s focus on using modern frameworks, across the entire Apple ecosystem is a differentiator and a key reason behind their leadership in endpoint security.”

In its recent analysis of the security market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Jamf for having the most comprehensive, purpose-built suite of endpoint security solutions for Mac, iPhone and iPad. Jamf is an Apple-first management and security solution and its dedicated endpoint protection product, Jamf Protect, delivers advanced security capabilities while ensuring an industry-leading Apple user experience.

“We’re excited that Jamf Protect has been recognized by Frost and Sullivan as a leading security partner that will help organizations built on Apple technology keep their data safe and their employees productive,” said Henry Patel, chief strategy officer of Jamf. “As cybersecurity threats against Apple devices grow, solutions like Jamf Protect fill a critical gap and empower organizations to enhance their endpoint security and defend their Apple devices while ensuring the Apple user experience remains intact.”

Jamf Protect: Purpose-Built Endpoint Security for Apple Devices

Jamf Protect builds on Apple’s foundational security by increasing visibility, preventions, controls and remediation capabilities. It delivers modern endpoint security designed specifically for Mac and mobile environments, including:

robust visibility into macOS security tools, device compliance, overall fleet risk, and unified logging.

preventive capabilities including blocking malware, locking down command and control traffic, restricting removable media, and filtering malicious websites and content.

real-time detection of phishing, malicious activity and threats through behavioral analytics and customizable threat hunting.

enabling swift investigation of issues and automates remediation workflows through integration with Jamf Pro.

“Jamf Protect offers security teams the data necessary to understand the threat landscape facing modern technology infrastructure, with meaningful telemetry, proactive detection, and pathways to remediation,” said Tucker Grote, Apple Consulting Engineer at The New IT. “Jamf has built a beautifully simple roadmap for driving success with Apple; a focus on people & purpose.”

You can read Frost & Sullivan’s writeup on Jamf here .

