MINNEAPOLIS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software for Apple Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51779224 , April 2024).

“Jamf is the only comprehensive solution for the modern organization that is built Apple-first,” said Henry Patel, chief strategy officer, Jamf. “Our over 20-year history and focus on Apple, combined with our unmatched same-day Apple OS support, makes us the perfect partner for organizations looking to empower their workforce with the most powerful technology available.”

Jamf is the only vendor to deliver device management, user identity and endpoint protection in one platform. With Jamf, organizations can simplify work and streamline access for their workers, while powering IT and security teams with a robust platform that helps them do their job more efficiently and securely. With Jamf, organizations can:

Ensure access to sensitive company resources is only for trusted users. Cloud identity is a critical element of trust in the modern workplace. Jamf integrates with cloud identity providers to seamlessly connect users to company resources based on roles, permissions and your access policies.

based on roles, permissions and your access policies. Require enrollment to enhance security. Risks come in many shapes and forms. By ensuring that only enrolled, verified devices can gain access to work resources, organizations can dramatically enhance the security of their data. Enrollment for corporate and BYO devices eliminates the phishing risks posed by threats masquerading as enrollment URLs and makes establishing trust on employee devices possible.

for corporate and BYO devices eliminates the phishing risks posed by threats masquerading as enrollment URLs and makes establishing trust on employee devices possible. Have always-on security with dynamic risk signaling. Authorized users on verified, enrolled devices can still be susceptible to security threats. That’s why organizations must manage their risk by protecting every endpoint, maintaining active risk monitoring to signal access policies, stop malware and intercept phishing attacks, and dynamically update user access policies to suspend or restrict access if compromised.

IDC clients can access the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software for Apple Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment here .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Liarna La Porta | [email protected]