Jamf to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 following the close of the market on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Jamf Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 519-1319 or (914) 800-3885

Live Webcast: https://ir.jamf.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Jamf’s Investor Relations page, https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 9480905#.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
[email protected]

