JAN 22 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc. – PINS

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) between May 16, 2019 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=pinterest-inc-2&id=2515

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company’s addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; which significantly decelerated Pinterest’s future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; and as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 22, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

