Boca Raton, FL , Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, today announced that it has acquired Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc. (“Groundbreaker”), a profitable Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platform for commercial property professionals to raise equity capital and manage investors through an easy-to-use fintech portal.

Groundbreaker is a specialized SaaS platform designed to simplify capital fundraising and investment administration in the commercial real estate industry. By offering an intuitive portal, it enables real estate professionals to efficiently manage equity capital, investor relations, and document sharing, fostering a seamless and professional investment experience. The platform also facilitates secure financial transactions and offers robust customer relationship management tools, aiming to enhance transparency and engagement between property developers and investors.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, “This is an exciting moment for us. Jake and the team at Groundbreaker have built a world-class platform that reduces friction in raising and deploying capital into commercial real estate. We are uniquely positioned to seamlessly insert Groundbreaker’s product directly into Janover’s ecosystem that benefits from our highly automated, AI-enhanced sales and marketing funnel, which is laser-focused on our joint core customers. We believe this is a perfect fit, as we have had nearly 90 million impressions on Google search over the last 12 months and we want to improve our likelihood of being able to satisfy every visitor. By adding highly complementary, premium products to our suite of offerings, we create happier, stickier, and more profitable customers.”

“It’s important to note that this is part of our longer-term strategy of enhancing the quality of our revenue. This acquisition transitions more than 10% of our revenue to predictable, recurring, contractual subscription revenue. We are focused on generating high-quality, high-margin, subscription revenue and will continue to add new products to our platform as we develop the premier tech-enabled solution suite for multifamily, commercial property owners, as well as small business owners across the United States,” concluded Mr. Janover.

Jake Marmulstein, CEO of Groundbreaker, commented, “We started Groundbreaker with the vision of providing a one-stop shop for commercial real estate investment management, services, and access to capital. We had more than 13,000 investments and billions of dollars in transactions on the platform. This acquisition by Janover gets us one step closer to providing the industry with a comprehensive technology enabled solution that serves as the perfect partner for today’s commercial real estate operators. Janover has built an impressive platform and namesake, with cutting edge AI capabilities to efficiently match capital. We’re excited to join forces and provide our customers with an unmatched quality, ease and depth of service from technology to capital.”

Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company's online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

