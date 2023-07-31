Boca Raton, FL , July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, today announced the launch of new autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) email, which build on AI communication capabilities that were successfully implemented within the platform earlier this year.

The AI-based agent operates via chat, voice, text, and now email, providing users a seamless and customer-friendly interface to facilitate complex, high-empathy conversations regarding commercial and multi-family real estate finance, as well as Small Business Administration (SBA) lending. The AI interface answers most questions, provides customer resources, and connects with backend sales tools designed to increase closure rates. The platform also extends the Company’s capabilities for both lender and borrower onboarding.

In addition to these latest features, the Company leverages both AI and machine learning algorithms to improve loan underwriting and analytics, as well as processes for enhanced property valuations, faster originations, more robust distribution, and superior matching outcomes. The platform currently processes more than two billion dollars ($2,000,000,000) in financing applications per month. As the Company scales the marketplace and portal, with thousands of new accounts being set up every month, it plans to leverage its AI and machine-learning technologies to analyze and predict market trends and valuations, as well as enhance underwriting standards and better match borrowers with lenders.

“We are excited to announce the latest AI additions to our proprietary fintech marketplace, which brings greater transparency, speed, and accessibility to the multi-family real estate, commercial real estate and SBA lending markets, strengthening our ability to connect borrowers with the best lenders for their needs,” commented Blake Janover, CEO of Janover. “Our overall AI platform is one of, if not the first autonomous commercial mortgage brokerage analyst engine that allows our agents to go even deeper into the transaction funnel. In the future, there may also be opportunities to license the platform to third-party providers, as it continues to advance.”

“These latest AI tools we added are designed to streamline borrower qualification and document collection, thereby improving efficiency, increasing margins and providing an enhanced customer experience. Moreover, we are better equipped to qualify borrowers and connect them with the right expert team members, thereby maintaining our human-centric, yet tech-forward approach to finance.”

“With the initial launch of our chat, voice and text features earlier this year, we witnessed an immediate improvement in our loan closure rate. The new AI-based email capabilities provide us a complete feature set with the ability to manage both inbound and outbound communications through state-of-the-art technology to make loan products more accessible and efficient for all stakeholders. By enhancing the quality and velocity of customer interactions, and simultaneously driving internal productivity, we’re enhancing our market leadership position and transforming the commercial lending marketplace — redefining what it means to blend the human touch with digital efficiency. Ultimately, our goal is to disintermediate and digitize incumbent loan brokers, disrupt non-competitive lenders, and break down the closed ecosystems within the industry through economies of scale and by leveraging data to improve outcomes,” concluded Mr. Janover.

About Janover Inc.

Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the public offering and its anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, or factors that result in changes to the Company’s anticipated use of proceeds. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-267907). As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

