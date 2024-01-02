Five coastguard members missing and Japan Airlines passengers evacuated after incident at Haneda airportJapan earthquakes and tsunami warnings – live updatesA Japan Airlines passenger jet appears to have collided with a coastguard aircraft while landing in Haneda airport in Tokyo, skidding down the runway in flames before all 379 passengers and crew were evacuated safely.The coastguard said five of the six members in its plane, which was carrying supplies as part of Japan’s earthquake relief efforts, were still unaccounted for. The pilot was evacuated. Continue reading…

