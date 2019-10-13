Japan cancels maritime fleet review after typhoon: spokesman

Japan has canceled a maritime fleet review planned for Monday, a spokesman for the Maritime Self-Defence Force said, after a fierce typhoon pounded Tokyo and surrounding regions over the weekend, causing flooding and widespread power outages.
