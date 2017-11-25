Japan coast guard finds body of dead male suspected from North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Coast Guard found the body of a male and parts of a wooden boat suspected to be from North Korea on the coast of one of Japan’s outlying islands on Saturday, an official said.
