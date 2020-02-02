Japan confirms three more citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive for coronavirus

Japan confirmed an additional three cases of the new coronavirus among evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan, including one who initially tested negative, the health ministry said on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 20 cases.
