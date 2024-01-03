Ishikawa and its Noto peninsula, one of the worst affected areas, has been hit by more than 100 aftershocksJapanese rescuers were scrambling to search for survivors as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 62 people.The 7.5-magnitude quake on Monday that rattled Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high, sparked a major fire and tore apart roads. Continue reading…

