Buildings collapse, trapping residents, and fires break out but tsunami warning lowered after series of major earthquakes in Japan Japan issues tsunami warnings for west coast after 7.6-magnitude earthquakeThe first reports of injuries are coming in from hospitals, including broken bones, but no fatalities have been confirmed so far.Fires have broken out in what appear to be homes on the Noto peninsula. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- NHS bosses fear for patient safety during six-day junior doctor strike - January 1, 2024
- Japan earthquake news – as it happened: highest-level tsunami warning dropped - January 1, 2024
- ‘All of Denmark is crying’: Danes react to Margrethe II’s abdication - January 1, 2024