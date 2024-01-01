Buildings collapse, trapping residents, and fires break out but tsunami warning lowered after series of major earthquakes in JapanJapan issues tsunami warnings for west coast after 7.6-magnitude earthquakeThe first reports of injuries are coming in from hospitals, including broken bones, but no fatalities have been confirmed so far.Fires have broken out in what appear to be homes on the Noto peninsula. Continue reading…
