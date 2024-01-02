Six coastguards were on plane, which was delivering earthquake relief supplies, which hit Japan Airlines plane at Haneda airportRoughly 400 people on board a Japan Airlines plane that is now on fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport have evacuated, Reuters reports citing NHK.Here’s what we know about the situation at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.A Japan Airlines plane appears to have struck a Japan Coast Guard plane as it was coming in to land at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.Japan Coast Guard said it was looking into whether its plane collided with the airline flight.Footage shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire and surrounded by smoke on the ground, with crews around it trying to extinguish the flames.It is not yet clear if the coastguard plane had anything to do with rescue efforts for the quake or whether there are casualties.A spokesperson for the airline said the plane carries more than 300 passengers, Reuters reports. It is unclear where the passengers are at the moment. Continue reading…

