The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, led to tsunami warnings which were later liftedJapan has lifted tsunami alerts after a series of major earthquakes on Monday which killed at least six people, injured dozens and sparked fires that destroyed homes.Police and local authorities early on Tuesday reported cases of bodies being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings and residents of coastal areas were being told not to return to their homes. Continue reading…

