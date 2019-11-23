Japan foreign minister says to discuss wartime labor issue with South Korean counterpart

Japan’s foreign minister said he plans to discuss the contentious issue of wartime laborers on the Korean peninsula at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on Saturday, a day after Seoul retained an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.
