Japan Meteorological Agency warnings apply to Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures• Japan quake: latest updatesJapan has issued tsunami warnings for three of its central west coast prefectures after a series of earthquakes in the Sea of Japan, one with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.A tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed to have arrived in Wajima city, in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japanese public broadcaster NHK warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres. Continue reading…

Read Full Story