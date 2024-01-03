Voice can be heard advising flight to continue approach in recording from control tower apparently taken before impactWhy the jet did not explode on impact – explainerA visual guide to the Tokyo airport collisionA passenger jet that collided with a coastguard plane in a catastrophic accident at Haneda airport in Tokyo had been given permission to land, Japan Airlines executives have said, as police reportedly prepared to investigate whether the crash involved professional negligence.Five people on the aircraft died but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines Airbus was engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Continue reading…

