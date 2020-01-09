Carlos Ghosn’s accusations against Japan’s legal system are “absolutely intolerable”, Justice Minister Masako Mori said on Thursday, firing back at the auto executive-turned-fugitive shortly after his highly anticipated media appearance in Beirut.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Japan justice minister calls Ghosn’s accusations ‘absolutely intolerable’ - January 8, 2020
- Australia issues new evacuation alerts as monster bushfires regenerate - January 8, 2020
- U.S. lawmakers divided over Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote - January 8, 2020