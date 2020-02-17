Japan keeps high coronavirus alert as nationals return from China

Japan evacuated more nationals from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, while concerns about the spreading disease raised the possibility that organizers may cut the number of participants at next month’s Tokyo Marathon.
