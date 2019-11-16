In the chill pre-dawn hours of Friday, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito emerged from a shrine compound where he had spent a symbolic night with the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe his family descends, completing the rituals of his accession.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Japan monarch spends symbolic night with goddess to end throne rituals - November 15, 2019
- U.S. to extend license for its companies to continue business with Huawei: sources - November 15, 2019
- Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack - November 15, 2019