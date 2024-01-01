Major tsunami warning downgraded but residents in coastal areas told not to return to home• Japan quake: latest updatesA powerful earthquake has struck central Japan’s western coastline, triggering waves over a metre high and prompting tsunami alerts and warnings for people to evacuate.The quake, which is estimated to have been magnitude 7.6, struck the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture on the main central island of Honshu at about 4.10pm local time (07:10 GMT). It knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and disrupted flights and rail services. Continue reading…

