Japan ordered stricter immigration procedures on Sunday in response to the daring escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, the first official response to an episode that has rocked the nation’s legal system.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Samsung Elec says will unveil ‘innovative devices’ on February 11 - January 5, 2020
- Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country - January 5, 2020
- Australian Prime Minister Morrison defends bushfire crisis response - January 5, 2020