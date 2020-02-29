Japan PM Abe seeks citizens’ help in coronavirus fight as Olympics to go ahead

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday called on the public to cooperate in a “tough battle” to contain the coronavirus outbreak in coming weeks as the country prepares to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned.
