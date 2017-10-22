Japan PM Abe’s ruling bloc on track for big win in election: TV exit polls

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition was on track for a big win in Sunday’s election, media exit polls showed, potentially reenergizing a push towards his cherished goal of revising the post-war, pacifist constitution.
