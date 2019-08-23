Japan says ending intelligence pact shows South Korea fails to appreciate North Korean threat

Japanese Minister of Defence Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday South Korea’s decision to end an intelligence-sharing pact was regrettable and showed it failed to appreciate the growing national security threat posed by North Korean missiles.
