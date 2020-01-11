Japan seeks Interpol wanted notice for wife of ex Nissan boss

Japanese authorities have requested the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) for an Interpol wanted notice for the wife of former Nissan Motor boss Carole Ghosn, local media reported on Saturday.
