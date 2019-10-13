Japan sends in thousands of troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo

Japan sent tens of thousands of troops and rescue workers on Sunday to save stranded residents and fight floods caused by one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in recent history, which killed 18 people and briefly paralyzed Tokyo.
