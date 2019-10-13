Japan sends in troops after deadly typhoon floods towns

Japan sent tens of thousands of troops and rescue workers on Sunday to save stranded residents and fight floods caused by one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in recent history.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, details his work that Trump has criticized - October 13, 2019
- Erdogan says Turkish-led offensive to extend further along Syrian border - October 13, 2019
- Germany’s Merkel tells Erdogan to halt Syria offensive immediately - October 13, 2019