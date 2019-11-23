Japan, South Korea agreed to hold summit next month: Japan official

Japan and South Korea have agreed to hold a summit next month, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Saturday, returning to contentious talks about their painful wartime past that have put a deep strain on relations in recent months.
