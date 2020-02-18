Japan targets HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus; cruise ship evacuations continue

Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus as its growing number of cases poses an increasing threat to the economy and public health, the government’s top spokesman said on Tuesday.
