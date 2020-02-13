Japan to allow elderly on cruise ship to disembark earlier than planned: NHK

Japan will allow passengers over 80 years old and those with pre-existing conditions aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan to disembark earlier than the planned Feb. 19, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.
