Japan to enforce special measures for coronavirus from Saturday: government

Japan said on Friday that it would bring forward the date that the coronavirus will become a “designated infectious disease” to Saturday from Feb. 7, as a third chartered flight carrying Japanese citizens arrived from Wuhan.
