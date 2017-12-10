Japan, U.S., South Korea to hold missile tracking drill amid North Korea crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold two days of missile tracking drills starting on Monday, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force said, as tensions rise in the region over North Korea’s fast-developing weapons programmes.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Violence flares at protest near U.S. Embassy in Lebanon - December 10, 2017
- Crews battling California wildfires gird for return of high winds - December 10, 2017
- Israel says it has destroyed Hamas attack tunnel from Gaza - December 10, 2017