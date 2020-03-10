Japan unveils $4 billion coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget

Japan unveiled on Tuesday a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms, as concerns mount about risks to the fragile economy.
